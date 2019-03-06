Maha police fully prepared to tackle any situation: DGP

Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Wednesday said that after the 26/11 terror attack, various measures have been adopted and the was fully prepared to tackle any situation.

His statement comes a day after warned that there were reports about terrorists being trained to carry out operations through the sea.

"We have not forgotten 26/11. All the necessary measures have been taken after that incident and each unit has been assigned the responsibility to respond to any emergency situation for better coordination," Jaiswal said here.

Jaiswal, who took over as the DGP of the state last week, visited Pune where he held a meeting with senior police officers to take a stock of the police preparedness ahead of the

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jaiswal said, "I am very satisfied with the preparedness and we are ready to face any challenge."



When asked about the terror threat through sea route which the country had witnessed during 26/11 terror attack in in 2008, Jaiswal said, "A number of measures have been taken after that incident. We have raised the units, like the quick response teams. We have procured modern weapons. Each unit has been assigned a specific role to respond to the emergency situation, so that we should not be caught napping."



The DGP also said that the police were closely monitoring the to ensure no and rumours were circulated during the election period.

When asked about the steps being taken by the police to maintain harmony between communities against the backdrop of Bhima Koregaon riots, he said, "We are constantly having dialogues with different communities and holding meetings with prominent people from various communities. All the unit commanders have been instructed to respond to any smallest incident.

