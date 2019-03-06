'NDA govt colossal failure on various counts in last 5 yrs'

Wednesday charged the led NDA government at the Centre with being a 'colossal failure' on various issues like unemployment, agrarian crisis and atrocities against women.

Dutt, who is in charge of party affairs in Puducherry, referred to data released by based think tank CMIE, which claimed that the unemployment rate rose to 7.2 per cent in February 2019.

Addressing reporters after an executive committee meeting of the here, he alleged that the wrong policies of the NDA government had resulted in agrarian crisis and rise in atrocities against women.

The said that the manner in which the BJP and the were politicising the achievements of Indian Armed forces was most condemnable.

He alleged that there was intelligence failure in Pulwama attack resulting in the death of 40 CRPF personnel and claimed the government had 'prior intelligence report of the attack.

Dutt said that the NDA government was trying to seek credit for surgical strikes by the armed forces.

He charged the NDA government with 'misusing every institution and also trying to destroy them.

V Narayanasamy, who was also present said the name of the candidate for the coming Lok Sabha poll here would be finalised after consulting the party's election committee.

"The date of poll is yet to be announced and hence we will complete the process of finalising the candidate's name in due course", he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)