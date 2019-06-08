Jaume Collet-Serra in talks for Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'

-
Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra is in negotiations to direct the "Black Adam" film, starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead.
The much-awaited film, which hails from New Line stable, is in the development stage for quite a while.
However, after the success of "Shazam!", the studio is now moving ahead with the film, which will be based on the DC Comics character, reported Variety.
Black Adam is considered the archnemesis of Shazam, dating all the way back to the 1940s when the hero was called Captain Marvel. In the comics, the character is often viewed as an anti-hero.
New Line had previously planned to introduce Johnson as Black Adam in Zachary Levi-starrer "Shazam!", but then decided to give him a solo film.
Collet-Serra, best known for films such as "Non Stop" and "Shallows", is currently working on Johnson's Disney project "Jungle Cruise". The movie also features Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall.
"Black Adam" will be produced by Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo along with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions.
