Jaume Collet-Serra in talks for Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'

Filmmaker is in negotiations to direct the "Black Adam" film, starring in the lead.

The much-awaited film, which hails from New Line stable, is in the development stage for quite a while.

However, after the success of "Shazam!", the studio is now moving ahead with the film, which will be based on the DC Comics character, reported Variety.

Black is considered the archnemesis of Shazam, dating all the way back to the 1940s when the hero was called In the comics, the character is often viewed as an anti-hero.

New Line had previously planned to introduce Johnson as Black in Zachary Levi-starrer "Shazam!", but then decided to give him a solo film.

Collet-Serra, best known for such as "Non Stop" and "Shallows", is currently working on Johnson's project "Jungle Cruise". The movie also features and

"Black Adam" will be produced by of FlynnPictureCo along with Johnson, and of Seven Bucks Productions.

