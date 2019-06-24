Maha to get solar power generation plants in four dams

is all set to get floating solar power generation plants in four dams, state told the Legislative Council Monday.

In a written reply to a question raised by Hemant Takle, Mahajan stated the backwater of Wardha, Bebala, Khadakpurna and Pentakli dams has been selected for setting up the floating solar panels as per the Swiss Challenge method.

He said the estimated investment per megawatt is Rs 4.45 crore, with a total installed capacity of 500 MW.

A committee headed by of the (VIDC) is currently scrutinising the detailed project report and drafting the tenders, the said.

The work to set up the plants is under progress as permitted under the Infrastructure Development Enabling Authority Act, he added.

