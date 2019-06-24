Maha to get solar power generation plants in four dams

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra is all set to get floating solar power generation plants in four dams, state Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan told the Legislative Council Monday.

In a written reply to a question raised by NCP MLC Hemant Takle, Mahajan stated the backwater of Wardha, Bebala, Khadakpurna and Pentakli dams has been selected for setting up the floating solar panels as per the Swiss Challenge method.

He said the estimated investment per megawatt is Rs 4.45 crore, with a total installed capacity of 500 MW.

A committee headed by executive director of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) is currently scrutinising the detailed project report and drafting the tenders, the minister said.

The work to set up the plants is under progress as permitted under the Maharashtra Infrastructure Development Enabling Authority Act, he added.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 21:25 IST

