NaMo TV not on I&B's channels list, it was 'platform service' offered by DTH operators: Govt

TV is not on Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's list of channels as it was a "platform service" offered by DTH operators to its subscribers, the government informed on Monday.

TV, a BJP-sponsored channel that publicised Narendra Modi's rallies and other poll messages, had gone off air last month after the Lok Sabha polls.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Information and said, "The ' TV' is not listed in the list of channels of as it was a 'Platform Service' offered by DTH operators to its subscribers."



The channel was mired in controversy ever since it went on air.

The of had sent a notice to the for "airing election-related content" on NaMo TV even after the silence period began, but the party had said they did not violate the Model Code of Conduct.

In April, after the had directed that all recorded programmes displayed on NaMo TV be pre-certified, the poll body asked the not to air any content on the platform without its certification.

The chief electoral office in had also said that since NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform be pre-certified by and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately.

The commission had issued a notice seeking a report from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on NaMo TV, launched just weeks ahead of the general election, after opposition parties, including the Congress, asked the poll body to direct the ministry to suspend the channel in violation of the poll code.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)