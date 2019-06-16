Maha: Two brothers killed in motorcycle-truck collision

Two brothers were killed and their cousin was injured when a truck hit their motorcycle in district of on Sunday morning, police said.

The mishap took place around 7 am when the three victims were going from Medashi village to a hospital in the nearby Patur town, a said.

The victims were speeding on a road which was slippery due to an sometime back. They suddenly saw a truck coming from the opposite direction but the two-wheeler rider apparently failed to apply brakes in time, he said.

As a result, the truck collided head-on with the motorcycle, killing two riders on the spot, the said.

The deceased were identified as (28) and (25), he said.

Their cousin brother, who was injured in the mishap, was admitted to a government hospital, he added.

