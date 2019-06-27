Maha: Two govt employees held for taking bribe

Two government employees in Maharashtra have been arrested for allegedly taking bribe from a trader to allow him to cut trees, an ACB official said.
Sanjay Pawaskar (57), a revenue officer at Kankavli tehsil in Sindhudurg district, and Nilesh Kadam (34), a clerk in his office, allegedly demanded Rs 6,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively, to grant permission to a timber trader for tree- cutting, he said.
The trader approached the Thane range Anti-Corruption Bureau which laid a trap and caught the two accused while they were accepting the bribe amounts at their office in Kankavli on Wednesday, the official said in a release issued here.
The accused were subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
