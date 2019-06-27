N Korea slams South for 'meddling' in talks with US

on Thursday warned the South to stop "meddling" in talks between and Washington, repudiating its neighbour days before US arrives in amid a nuclear deadlock.

Talks have been stalled since February when a second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Un collapsed, after they failed to agree on what the North would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.

The two sides have had minimal contact and Trump is due to fly to at the weekend for a summit with South Korean Moon Jae-in.

The dovish Moon said Wednesday that "behind-the-scenes talks" were going on between the US and the North with a view to preparing for a third summit.

"Also underway is dialogue between the South and the North through diverse channels," he added in a written interview with leading media.

has also recently approved $8 million in for the North. But an at the North's foreign ministry slammed the South on Thursday, saying it was trying to raise its standing by posing as a "mediator".

In a statement carried by the North's Korean Central Agency, he said the US and were the "direct parties", adding: "It is absolutely not an issue where the can meddle in." If the North had to contact Washington, it can use the "already existing communication channel", he said, stressing it will "never be done through the South Korean government".

"South Korean officials are acting as if there are various exchanges and behind-the-scenes talks between the North and south, there are none," he added.

The statement also reminded that it did not have "much time left" until Kim's end-of-year deadline to adopt a new approach to revive dialogue.

Moon, who favours engagement with Pyongyang, brokered the talks between Trump and Kim last year and has held three summits with the North Korean leader.

Trump's visit to the South had fuelled over a possible trilateral summit with Kim and Moon, but Trump himself has said he will not be meeting Kim.

