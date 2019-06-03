Tripura govt sends DGP on long leave

The government has sent the Director of Police, Akhil Shukla on long leave and given charge of the to ADGP (Law and Order) Rajib Singh, an said on Monday.

A notification issued by the Administration department said Shukla was sanctioned 'Earned leave' of 70 days from June 1 to August 9 along with permission to leave the station. The DGP is likely to return to his post and station on the expiry of leave, the notification added.

However, an in the Minister's Office (CMO) on condition of anonymity said the was "not happy" with Shukla's performance in maintaining law and order and he was told to go on "forced leave".

Minister Biplab Deb on May 28 had appealed to all parties to stop political violence in the state and had warned of stern action against the perpetrators irrespective of political identity.

Deb said that 186 cases of violence were registered in the state after the announced the Lok Sabha election schedule.

The Additional Director of Police (Law and Order) has taken charge as the in-charge DGP on June 1, it said.

Earlier, on May 24, L K Gupta was transferred by the Biplab Deb government to the State Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (SIPARD) as its

Eleven IAS officers, two IPS officers and three Civil Service (TCS) were transferred recently.

The in the CMO said the transfers were made to make the administration more 'dynamic'.

On Friday the had dropped Health Minister from his Cabinet for alleged 'anti- party' activities.

