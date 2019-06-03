A Chinese state-run daily defended the government's handling of the protests on Monday, saying it "immunized" against turmoil in a rare editorial about the crackdown on the eve of its 30th anniversary.

Hundreds or by some estimates more than a 1,000 unarmed civilians were killed when troops and tanks were deployed to extinguish the pro-democracy demonstrations in on June 4, 1989.

The Global Times' English-language edition hailed the Chinese government's handling of what it called the "incident" in an editorial titled: "June 4 immunized against turmoil".

"As a for the Chinese society, the incident will greatly increase China's immunity against any major political turmoil in the future," wrote the nationalist tabloid, which is affiliated to the Communist Party's mouthpiece,

The paper echoed comments by China's defence minister, Wei Fenghe, who defended the bloody crackdown as the "correct policy" at a regional security forum in on Sunday.

It is rare for Chinese officials or media to publicly discuss the strictly taboo topic. Authorities have detained activists and tightened ahead of the anniversary.

The party's "control of the incident" in 1989 has been a "watershed" that marked the difference between China's rapid economic progress and the fate of other Communist countries such as the former and that disintegrated, said.

The editorial -- which only appeared in the English-language print edition of the paper -- also rebuked dissidents, Western politicians and media, saying their criticism of the event would have "no real impact" on Chinese society.

The has tightened its grip on since took office in 2012, detaining activists, rights lawyers, intensifying and using high-tech policing to keep the population in check.

said today's with its growing wealth has "no political conditions" that could reignite "the riots" seen three decades ago.

"Chinese society, including its political elite, is now far more mature than in 1989.

