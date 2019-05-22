Maharashtra: Ex-NCP minister quits party, set to join Sena

-
ALSO READ
NCP's Jaydutt Kshirsagar resigns from MLA post, set to join Shiv Sena
Sena-BJP are "best couple": Munde's jibe on Valentine's Day
Sena agreed to pact after BJP nod for sharing CM's post: Kadam
Change of guard at BMC's statutory committees, Lande dropped
BJP should break alliance if CM formula unacceptable: Shiv Sena
-
Former Maharashtra minister Jaidutta Kshirsagar Wednesday resigned as NCP MLA and is set to join the Shiv Sena later in the day.
Kshirsagar, who hails from Beed district in Marathwada region, told PTI that he had also resigned from primary membership of the party.
He had expressed discontent with the NCP leadership for "ignoring" him and giving importance to Dhananjay Munde, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council.
"I was feeling suffocated in the party," he said. He said he would be joining the Uddhav Thackeray-led party later in the day.
Munde, nephew of late Gopinath Munde, also hails from Beed district.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU