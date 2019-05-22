JUST IN
Maharashtra: Ex-NCP minister quits party, set to join Sena

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Former Maharashtra minister Jaidutta Kshirsagar Wednesday resigned as NCP MLA and is set to join the Shiv Sena later in the day.

Kshirsagar, who hails from Beed district in Marathwada region, told PTI that he had also resigned from primary membership of the party.

He had expressed discontent with the NCP leadership for "ignoring" him and giving importance to Dhananjay Munde, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council.

"I was feeling suffocated in the party," he said. He said he would be joining the Uddhav Thackeray-led party later in the day.

Munde, nephew of late Gopinath Munde, also hails from Beed district.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 14:01 IST

