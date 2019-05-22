Air raids kill 12 civilians in jihadist-held Syrian town: Monitor

Air strikes by or its ally killed 12 civilians in a market in Syria's province, a monitor said Wednesday, as fierce fighting raged for the jihadist-held northwestern region.

Another 18 people were wounded when the warplanes hit the jihadist-held town of around midnight (2100 GMT) on Tuesday, the Britain-based for Human Rights said.

The market was crowded with people out and about after breaking the daytime fast observed by Muslims during the holy month of

The strikes came as heavy clashes raged in the north of neighbouring province after the jihadists launched a counterattack on Tuesday against pro-government forces in the town of

Fresh fighting on Wednesday took the death toll to 52 -- 29 troops and militia and 23 jihadists, the Observatory said.

It said that the jihadists had retaken most of the town from government forces who recaptured it on May 8.

The jihadist-dominated region is nominally protected by a buffer zone deal, but the regime and its Russian ally have escalated their bombardment of it in recent weeks, seizing several towns on its southern flank.

A jihadist alliance led by Syria's former affiliate, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, controls a large part of province as well as adjacent slivers of Aleppo, and provinces.

and rebel ally inked the buffer zone deal in September to avert a government offensive on the region which threatened humanitarian disaster for its three million residents.

has renewed its bombardment of the region since HTS took control in January.

too has stepped up its air strikes in recent weeks as proved unable to secure implementation of the truce deal by the jihadists.

The Observatory says more than 180 civilians have been killed in the flare-up since April 30, and the has said tens of thousands have fled their homes.

