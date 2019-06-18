Maharashtra: Six women dead as jeep falls into river

Six women including two teenagers were killed in district of Maharashtra Tuesday when the jeep they were travelling in fell off a bridge, police said.

The accident took place around 3.30 pm on a bridge on the on Sakoli-Lakhandur road near Mouza Kumbhli village, a said.

The passenger-carrying jeep fell into the river after the lost control, he said.

There were 13 passengers in the jeep, of which six, including two teenagers, lost their lives, he said.

Three women were seriously injured and admitted to a hospital in Bhandara, while four others, including the driver, were sent to a government hospital in Sakoli. Police have registered a case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)