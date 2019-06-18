Maharashtra: Six women dead as jeep falls into river

Six women including two teenagers were killed in Bhandara district of Maharashtra Tuesday when the jeep they were travelling in fell off a bridge, police said.
The accident took place around 3.30 pm on a bridge on the Chulbandh river on Sakoli-Lakhandur road near Mouza Kumbhli village, a police official said.
The passenger-carrying jeep fell into the river after the driver lost control, he said.
There were 13 passengers in the jeep, of which six, including two teenagers, lost their lives, he said.
Three women were seriously injured and admitted to a hospital in Bhandara, while four others, including the driver, were sent to a government hospital in Sakoli. Police have registered a case.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
