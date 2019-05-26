Theatre stage collapses in China; 1 child killed, 14 injured

A theatre stage collapsed during a dance audition, killing one child and injuring 14 others in city in China's province.

The Jinshuixian theatre in Development Zone hosted a children's dance audition Saturday night.

During the audition, part of the stage collapsed in which a 13-year-old participant was killed, state-run Daily reported on Sunday.

The injured participants are receiving treatment in hospitals. Companies and organisers involved in the accident are in police custody, the report said.

