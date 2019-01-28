JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP MLA files police complaint against Kejriwal for 'misleading' phone calls to voters by AAP

Piramal Enterprises clocks 23 pc rise in Q3 profit to Rs 603 cr
Business Standard

Mahindra partners with Greaves Cotton for BS-VI engines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Monday said it has partnered with engineering firm Greaves Cotton to source BS-VI emission norms compliant powertrain solutions.

As a part of the partnership, Greaves Cotton will provide affordable BS-VI powertrain solutions to Mahindra, which will be used in Mahindra three wheelers, M&M said in a statement.

"We have made significant progress in developing production ready fuel agnostic powertrain solutions for the last mile mobility solutions and services," Greaves Cotton Ltd President Engines Business, Debashis Mitra said.

M&M Powerol & Spares Business President CPO Hemant Sikka said Mahindra is always keen to partner with suppliers who have complete alignment with its strategy.

"Working closely with Greaves Cotton, Mahindra aims to meet this demand and provide excellent products and services to its customers," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 15:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements