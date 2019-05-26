Maisnam Meraba, Samiya Farooqui win titles in Jr Badminton

lad Maisnam Meraba and Telangana's won the boys and girls under-19 singles titles respectively in the Microplex Global and Yonex-Sunrise All-India Junior Ranking badminton Tournament here on Sunday.

The second-seeded Meiraba had things easy when his rival retired mid-way through the second game due to

The boy was leading 21-9, 12-7 when Yadav decided to call it quits.

In the girls final, Samiya, the Asia Under-15 champion, hailed as the new prodigy from the Gopichand Academy, easily beat Delhi's No.16 seed Aashi Rawat 21-17, 21-12 in the final.

jumped to a 16-12 lead before Aashi fought back to narrow the lead to 15-17 but couldn't sustain the fight and went down 17-21.

The second game was a one-sided affair after some early defiance from the loss.

Results-All Finals: Boys under-19 singles: Maisnam Meiraba (Manipur-X2) bt (X5) 21-9 12-7 (retired).

Girls under-19 singles: (TS X-5) bt Aashi Rawat (X16) 21-17, 21-12.

Boys Doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar (CHG) & Vishnuvardhan Goud P (TS X2) bt Manjit Singh Khwairakpam & Dingku ( X1) 21-18, 21-13.

Girls Doubles: Aditi Bhatt (UTR) & (Goa X2) bt Simran Singhi & Ritika Thakar (Mah X6) 21-14, 21-16.

Mixed Doubles: (Manipur) & Ritika Thacker (Mah X5) bt Ishaan Bhatnagar (CHG) & (Goa) 21-18, 21-12.

