BAI announces 20-member squad for Dutch and German Junior

The Association of (BAI) on Wednesday named a 20-member junior Indian squad for the upcoming Dutch International and German Junior.

Manipur's Maisnam Meiraba Luwang will be leading the boys' singles challenge by virtue of the 1192 points that he amassed following his title wins at the All- Junior Ranking Tournaments in and

The girls' team will be spearheaded by the 2017 U-15 Asian Junior Championships gold medallist who logged in 1125 points in the ranking tournaments.

BAI considered the cumulative ranking points from the three All Junior Ranking tournaments held in Vijayawada, and in the month of January.

While Meiraba topped the chart in the boys' singles section, the others joining him are Andhra Pradesh's Sai Charan Koya, of Dhar in and Sathish Kumar from

In girls' singles, Farooqui is joined by Gopichand, girl and hailing from

The winner of each leg gets 500 while the runner-up bags 425. The rest of the points bifurcation are semi-finals (350), quarter-finals (275) and pre-quarter-finals (192).

and will be leading India's challenge in the boys' doubles section, Treesa Jolly and Varshini VS will be the ones to watch in girls' doubles, while Navaneeth Bokka and Sahithi Bandi, who swept the three ranking events, will be India's top team in mixed doubles.

The prestigious Dutch Junior International and the German Junior will be held from February 27 to March 3 and March 7-10 respectively.

Last year, India won the boys' doubles silver medal at the Dutch Junior when the talented duo of and finished as the runners-up.

THE Squad:



BS: Maisnam Meiraba (AAI), Sai Charan Koya (AP), (MP), Sathish Kumar K (TN)



GS: (TS), Gopichand Pullela (TS), (MAH), (UP)BD: (CG), (KER), Navaneeth Bokka (TS), Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala (TS)GD: Treesa Jolly (KER), Varshini VS (TN), Kavya Gupta (DLI), Khushi Gupta (DLI)XD: Navaneeth Bokka (TS), (TS), (KER), Nafeesah (KER).

