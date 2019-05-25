Top seed Gayatri, TN's Satish crash out of Junior Badminton

Top seed P exited the Yonex-Sunrise All Junior Ranking Tournament, losing squarely to No. 16 Aashi Rawat from in a dramatic semifinal here Saturday.

too suffered a big setback with No. 4 seed crumbling against the No. 2 seed from Manipur, Maisnam Meiraba.

Gayatri, daughter of Pullela Gopichand, was error-prone against a worthy challenger in Aashi.

She edged into the lead but saw Aashi recover ground at 6-6. The momentum shifted at that stage with Aashi jumping ahead at 10-9 and then 13-11.

Gayatri continued to commit mistakes which Aashi exploited to the hilt, taking a strong 18-14 lead that proved to be good enough for a 21-15 victory.

In the second game, Aashi was on a roll, jumping to a 5-1 lead before she streaked ahead 9-2 and 15-7. She didn't concede a single point after that for a well-deserved place in the final.

Aashi now awaits the winner of the second semifinal between Tamil Nadu's Akshaya Arumugam and (Telangana), both unseeded.

Local lad too found himself out of depth against No. 2 seed Meiraba, losing 13-21, 11-21 in 50 minutes. He fell behind early in both the games and failed to come up with any strategy to regain a toehold in the contest.

He yielded an early 2-6 lead in the first game which became 4-8 and 9-16 pretty quickly. The second game too followed the same pattern. Satish went down 2-5 and couldn't recover any ground to lose 11-21 in 50 minutes.

Satish, however, gave a glimpse of his talent and temperament in the morning, getting the better of No. 9 seed Sarath D of He was trailing after the first game (10-21) but he recovered enough to make it look like an easy win, taking the next two games 21-16, 21-12.

Earlier in the morning, the unseeded Akshaya struggled her way through for a well-deserved place in the semifinals. Up against a strong No. 8 seed Mansi Singh from UP, she lost the opening game 13-21. But she shrugged off the setback and fought smartly to win the next 21-14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)