Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir

The and administration Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of 10 (IAS) and 24 Administrative Service (KAS) officers, replacing 11 Deputy Commissioners across the state.

(Information) was among others who were transferred with immediate effect, an order issued by the Administration department said.

(IAS), Bandipora, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, replacing (IAS), who was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner,

The Deputy Commissioners of Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla and Anantnag in valley and Udhampur, Kathua, and in region and in Ladakh were also replaced.

Kumar (IAS), Director, and ex-officio to the government, Planning, Development and Monitoring department, was transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority,

He would also hold the charge of Managing Director-cum-chief executive officer, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, Jammu and Managing Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer, metro rail transport corporation, the order said.

(IAS) was transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority,

Ravinder Kumar (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as managing director, (IT) infrastructure company. He would also hold the charge of managing director,

Piyush Singla (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Kathua, replacing (KAS) who is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner,

Anshul Garg (IAS), deputy commissioner Doda, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner Kupwara, while Doifode Sagar Danttatray (IAS), deputy commissioner Reasi, was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner Doda, the order said.

Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary (IAS), sub divisional Magistrate, Uri, upon his promotion to the senior time scale of IAS, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner,

Similary, (IAS), sub-divisional magistrate, Khaltsi, was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Leh, relieving (KAS) of the additional charge of the post.

Among the KAS officers transferred or posted are Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Hashmat Ali Khan, Shahbaz Mirza, Amit Sharma, Nasir Ahmad Naqash, Ghulam Nabi Itoo, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, Khalid Jahangir, Mohammad Younis Malik, Bilal Ahmad Bhat Shabnam Kamili, Veer Ji Hangloo, Reyaz

