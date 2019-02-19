IIT KGP to launch scholarship programme for SAARC nationals

The Indian Institute of Technology, will launch a full scholarship programme for SAARC nationals, a release said Tuesday.

The programme will be open for full time students across all levels of study - undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies in SAARC countries outside India, an IIT KGP release said here.

The institute will be reaching out to universities and embassies of these countries as well as through the Ministry of External Affairs, this month opening up the enrolment for 2019 including summer and winter terms, it said.

The institute is focusing on students from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and

The first batch of the programme will be open for 10 students with funding from US-based alumnus and petrochemical industrialist Dr

The first edition will provide funding for their airfare, tuition fee, living expenses, local transport as well as

"SAARC nations share a common heritage. We also share a common future and a common vision of prosperity. There are some excellent educational institutions in our neighbouring countries with students who are comparable to the best in the world ...",



Dean, at IIT KGP Prof said.

The students will be required to explore the courses and research areas and identify the experts at IIT KGP as mentors.

In addition to formal application, the students will be required to appear for a video interview.

The courses would encompass all areas of engineering and technology, biosciences, social sciences, economics, management, law.

Students can also work on research projects including collaborative research with international partners of IIT which will include areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, climate change, high-speed and intelligent transportation, affordable healthcare, clean energy, etc, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)