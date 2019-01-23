Ex IAS officer Shah Faesal seeks crowd funding for independent political journey

(Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Former IAS on Wednesday launched a crowd-funding initiative to support his independent political journey towards "clean and a corruption free administration in "

Faesal, who grabbed news headlines for being the first from to top the 2009 exam to become an officer, posted on requesting support for his initiative.

"I had never imagined that my small act of defiance to highlight political deadlock in would evoke such a response across the world. I had never thought that my dream of clean and corruption-free administration in J-K would take the shape of a public movement. Respecting the public sentiment, I have decided to chart my independent political journey," he wrote.

Faesal, who holds a medical degree said he wanted to seek the public's help to "humanize the narrative around Kashmir conflict".

"My idea is to seek help from the people of India, build alliances with the Indian and intellectual class to humanize the narrative around Kashmir conflict so that lasting peace can be achieved in J and K State. My mission is to truthfully represent aspirations, culture, fears, and dreams of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, across the world."

The former IAS also expressed a desire to facilitate dialogue between people of various regions-Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Pir Panchal, and 'to built an environment of amity and brotherhood'.

"This is a people's movement and it will be funded by the people. People are the only agency who will help this succeed. Believe in me, be patient with me in this long and difficult journey and donate for this cause."

The 39-year-old who holds a medical degree had resigned from service on January 9 in protest against the "unabated" killings in Kashmir and "lack of any sincere reach-out from the

