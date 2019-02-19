Mangaluru-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express from Feb 22

The new tri-weekly train between Mangaluru central and Yeshwantpur would begin its regular service from here on February 22, a South Western Railway (SWR) press release said Tuesday.

would flag off the inaugural special train at Mangaluru central on February 21 at 11 am.

The train would run upto Kabakaputtur to open the path and innings.

Train number 16585/16586 would run via Nelamangala, Shravanabelagola and Hassan from February 22, the release said.

Train no. 16586 would depart from Mangaluru central at 7 pm on February 22 in its inaugural run to reach Yeshwantpur at 5 am the next day.

On the return journey, the train would start from Yeshwantpur on February 24 at 4.30 pm and reach Mangaluru at 4 am the next day, the release said.

The train would have one 2-tier AC coach, one 3-tier AC coach, seven second-class sleeper coaches, three general second-class coaches and two second-class luggage-cum-brake vans, it added.

