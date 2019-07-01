JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Hyundai Motor India sales down 3.2 pc in June at 58,807 units

Mamata Banerjee meme case: SC issues notice to WB govt on delay in releasing BJP activist
Business Standard

Major fire breaks out at a factory located in Noida Special Economy Zone

Press Trust of India  |  Noida (UP) 

A major fire broke out at a private factory located in the Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ) on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Thick, black smoke were seen billowing from the plastic product-manufacturing company.

The blaze was reported at around 3.15 pm, officials said.

Around a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, where the Fire Department personnel were trying to bring the blaze under control.

Police force was also deployed in the commercial hub, an official told PTI.

So far there is no report of any loss of life or any person being trapped in the fire, Station House Officer, Phase 2, Farmood Ali Pundir said.

The fire-fighting operation was underway and further details awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU