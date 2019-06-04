Major reshuffle of IAS, IPS officers in AP

: In the first major rejig of the since Y S Jagan Mohan became Chief Minister, the government Tuesday night transferred several IAS and IPS officers.

In all, 49 IAS and six IPS were transferred in the reshuffle.

IAS officers who enjoyed key posts during the five-year tenure of Chandrababu Naidu, including his Special Satish Chandra, have been left out without any posting for the time being.

Adityanath Das, who was during late Y S Rajasekhara Reddys tenure, has been brought back to the as Special

Jagan has announced that completion of irrigation projects, particularly the Polavaram multipurpose project, in a time-bound manner would be one of his top priorities besides to continue the ambitious Jalayagnam programme initiated by his late father.

source said K S Jawahar has been made Principal Secretary,

This is another key department that the new Chief Minister declared as his foremost priority since the Aarogya Sri insurance scheme launched by late YSR secured a permanent place for him in the hearts of the people.

Jagan wants to continue his fathers legacy in these two critical departments and seal a place for himself as well in the peoples hearts, according to party sources.

The two IAS officers, known to be very upright and effective, have hence been posted to these departments.

Two other senior officers and M T Krishna Babu have also been given key postings as of Industries and Infrastructure and Roads and Buildings respectively.

These two infrastructure departments are vital growth engines for the state economy and accordingly highly-ranked officers have been chosen to them, sources said.

Collectors of seven districts were also shifted in the exercise that was carried out by the in consultation with his Ajeya Kallam, M Samuel (retired IAS officers) and L V Subrahmanyam.

IPS K R M Kishore Kumar has been made the new of

Another IPS P Sitharama Anjaneyulu, who returned to the state from Central deputation, has been posted as

Additional DGP-rank K V Rajendranath has been posted as of Vigilance and Enforcement Department.

Damodar Gautam Sawang, who last week was given full additional charge of of Police (Head of Police Force), has been posted as of AP Road Safety Authority.

Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam, in the Government Order, said Sawang will continue to hold charge as DGP (HoPF).

