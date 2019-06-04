Real Madrid snap up Serb starlet Jovic in transfer coup

Real said Tuesday they have signed 21-year-old striker from German side on a six-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

"Real and have agreed the transfer of Luka Jovic, subject to a medical," Real said in a statement.

"The will be tied to the club for the next six seasons, until the 30th of June 2025," it added.

Jovic scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, helping to the semi-finals and seventh place in the He also made four appearances for Serbia, scoring one goal.

His dazzling form put him on the radar of Europe's top clubs, with Spanish media quoting a price tag of 60 million euros ($67 million) while German media said Real will have paid out 70 million euros.

Frankfurt's sporting disclosed no financial details but suggested the size of the offer was just too big to resist.

"In sporting terms, is a big loss for us," he said in a statement.

"It was clear that we would not be able to turn down offers of a certain size."



He said the deal was good for the German club who originally signed Jovic on a two-year loan from and took up an option for a permanent move in April after showed interest in the young star.

"He has the best perspectives for a brilliant career. We are proud to have helped him on his way," Bobic said.

- Inaction -



============In the statement, Real highlighted his power, technical ability and prowess as a marksman.

The Serb who began his career at Red Star Belgrade finished second top scorer in the Europa League, scoring 10 goals, one less than Chelsea striker The club were beaten by Chelsea in the semi-finals.

In the Bundesliga, Jovic was on target with 17 goals, third in the league rankings along with of Leverkusen and of

Jovic's signature comes ahead of the much-anticipated move to the Santiago Bernabeu of Chelsea star Eden Hazard, who has long been linked to Real and who indicated after the final victory over Arsenal that he had played his last game for the Londoners.

After years of relative inaction on the transfer market, club appears to be keen to put a new gloss on the club's tarnished reputation after a poor season in which they were overshadowed by rivals

His first big move came in March when he persuaded to return as after he quit at the end of the 2017-18 season after bringing three titles in a row to the club.

