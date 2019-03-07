Make details of Balakot air strike public: Kamal Nath

The NDAgovernment should clear the air over the last month's aerial strike on a terrorist camp in to put to rest all "doubts and suspicions" over the operation, said Thursday.

He said details related to the February 26 aerial strike by the on a terror camp run by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at Balakot in should be made public.

"When the air strike has become a subject of doubts and suspicions (shak-shanka), I think the central government, that has talked so much about it, should make public its details," Nath told reporters.

"There is nothing secret in it. knows it as it has been attacked. Is it a secret to anyone? So, its details should be made public like this was what we did, this was the building, camp (that was targeted).

"Such number of people were killed. What is the problem in making these things public, I can't understand?" the said.

Doubts have surfaced over the aerial operation due to reports of certain international agencies and material flooding social media sites, he said.

"Today everything is there in and satellite photography," he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, "They are claiming the country was safe under their leadership. This means the country was safe only in the last five years under the leadership of Modiji and unsafe for 70 years before that."



Nath said the has contributed in building defence institutions.

"I think misleading the nation was not right. Who raised the defence forces? Who set up the Indian Military Academy (IMA), the (NDA)...Sainik Schools. Were they built by the BJP or Modiji?" he asked.

Taking potshots at the BJP, he said the people who are giving lessons on "nationalism" now a days did not play any role in India's independence.

