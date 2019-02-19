Industry seeks Telangana, Tamil Nadu-like sops in MP

A group of industrialists which met Tuesday demanded that the government in the state provide concessions to the industry on the lines of and Telangana.

Nath held a round-table meeting with 61 industrialists and head honchos of business groups here to understand the industry's needs and attract investment, he told reporters.

"I held talks with them for more than two-and-half hours," he said.

"They sought sops and business environment like that in and Telangana....We are going to draft industrial policies sector-wise. Every sector has its own concerns which will be addressed in the policies," Nath added.

A confectionery industry cluster would be set up soon as demanded by the industry representatives, he said.

"Six or seven experienced middle-aged officers will be deputed to solve industrialists' problems and facilitate investment. They will report directly to me," the chief minister said.

Asked about the previous BJP government's single- window system for industrial permissions, Nath said it did not meet the expectations of the business community.

To a question, he said he is going to look into the issue of closed factories in industrial areas.

