Modi govt stands for 'insaaf and imaan': Naqvi

Criticising the Opposition for trying to "confuse" people, Abbas said Thursday their attempts will not affect the credibility of Modi government's agenda which is based on development and not

said the government's agenda is "inclusive growth" and it stands for "insaaf (justice) and imaan (honesty)".

The was addressing representatives of the minority community at BJP's pre-poll programme 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi Ke Saath'.

"Some political parties and people are involved in a criminal conspiracy to confuse citizens. Modi government's agenda of inclusive growth is not about vote-bank politics, but a draft of development," he said.

People will give a befitting reply to opposition parties in the coming Lok Sabha election, the said, expressing confidence that the BJP will win a comfortable majority.

Highlighting the government's welfare schemes for minorities, said the policy of development "without appeasement and "with dignity has ensured that all needy sections, including minorities, have become an equal partner in the development process.

He claimed the government has provided employment opportunities to nearly six lakh minority youths through job-oriented skill development schemes such as Seekho Aur Kamao, Usttad, Garib and Nai Manzil.

About 50 per cent of them are girls, Naqvi said.

During the last two years, more than two lakh artisans have been provided employment and employment opportunities through "Hunar Haat", he said.

He also said that the government has provided scholarships to about three crore 83 lakh students belonging to minority communities, who include about 60 per cent girl students.

School dropout rate among Muslim girls, which was more than 70 per cent, has been reduced to about 35 per cent due to awareness and educational empowerment programmes.

Social Justice and Thaawar Chand Gehlot, who was present at the event, said the BJP has launched a month-long exercise to seek suggestions from 10 crore people to help the party prepare its "Sankalp Patra" for the Lok Sabha election due by May.

The BJP is reaching out to the people across the country through various mediums including emails, social media, phone calls and "Sankalp Raths".

Naqvi and Gehlot said the BJP will incorporate suggestions in its Sankalp Patra.

Naqvi said the "Sankalp Patra" will be the first manifesto of any party to be prepared with the participation of crores of people.

BJP's Sankalp Patra will be a blue print of happiness and transformation in the lives of every section of society.

