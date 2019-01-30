Senior-level rejig in Delhi Police, four districts get new deputy commissioners

Four districts got new deputy commissioners of police following a slew of transfers, according to an official order issued Wednesday.

Vijayanta Arya, a 2009 batch IPS officer, will be DCP (Northwest) and will take over from Aslam Khan, who was transferred to Earlier, Arya was the Additional DCP of South district.

Gaurav Sharma, a 2009 batch IPS officer, has been given the charge of DCP of the newly-formed Outer North district. He was earlier the Additional DCP of

Jasmeet Singh, a 2009 batch IPS officer, has been promoted from Additional DCP I of East district to its DCP. He will be taking over from Pankaj Singh, who has been transferred to

2005 batch SD Mishra, who was serving as the DCP of the Police Control Room unit, will be assuming the charge of DCP of district.

Robin Hibu, a 1993 batch IPS officer, has been promoted to Special CP of from Joint CP of Neeraj Thakur, a 1994 batch IPS officer, will be the of Special Cell, a post that was lying vacant.

Manish Kumar Aggarwal, a 1996-batch IPS officer, will assume the charge of become the Joint CP of Northern range.

Veenu Bansal, a 2004 batch IPS officer, has been promoted to the rank of Additional CP (Traffic) from DCP(Traffic).

