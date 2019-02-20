JUST IN
Malik expresses regret over his remarks on Hazare's fast

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

NCP leader Nawab Malik has expressed regret over his comments about Anna Hazare's fast after the social activist sent him a legal notice.

Responding to a notice served by Hazare, 81, Malik stated in writing on February 16 that he regretted if his remarks had hurt the activist who is an "elderly figure".

Hazare had served the notice to Malik on February 2, after the NCP leader made some comments about his hunger strike.

Malik had made the remarks after Hazare began his hunger strike seeking appointments of Lokpal and Lokayukta at the national and state levels on January 30 in Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district.

Hazare called off the fast on February 5.

Malik's response to the notice came after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar reportedly expressed regret over the former's remarks.

"I did not intend to hurt you. You (Hazare) also had said that you did not want to stretch the verbal duel. A senior leader of my party has expressed regret over the episode. You are an elderly. I too express regret if the said episode has hurt you," Malik stated in his response to the notice.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 19:40 IST

