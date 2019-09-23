Malnourished children to get free treatment in 15 pvt hospitals in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad district administration has launched a drive to give free treatment to malnourished children in 15 private hospitals here and also provide them nutritious food supplements and medicines free of cost.

A health check-up camp was organised by the administration at a private hospital of Kaushambi where about 100 children were examined.

Of the total, 80 were found anemic and some of them were suffering from diarrhea and pneumonia.

In his inaugural address, District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey said that 2,425 children, who were suffering from poor nutrition, have been identified.

The programme will reduce the problem of malnutrition among children and adolescent girls, he said. The hospitals will provide multivitamin, calcium and antibiotics along with nutritious food supplements to these children, the DM said.

