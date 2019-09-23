MP honey-trap case: Indore civic engineer suspended

An Indore civic official whose complaint to the police led to the busting of a honey-trapping and blackmailing racket in Madhya Pradesh was suspended on Monday for allegedly indulging in immoral acts, an official said.

The honey-trapping racket was revealed after Indore Municipal Corporation superintendent engineer Harbhajan Singh approached police last week claiming he was being blackmailed to the tune of Rs 3 crore over objectionable video clips.

Five women and a man, identified as Aarti Dayal (29), Monica Yadav (18), Shweta Vijay Jain (39), Shweta Swapnil Jain (48), Barkha Soni (34) and Omprakash Kori (45), were arrested in Indore and Bhopal on September 18-19 for allegedly running the racket.

An official said Singh was suspended from the Indore Municipal Corporation under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Conduct Rules 1965.

"Singh's alleged involvement in the immoral act (honey trap case) is prima facie a sign of moral degradation along with being indecent. His professional functioning has also been questioned due to this," the suspension order stated.

Speaking on the probe so far, Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra told reporters that interrogation of two of the accused had thrown up new leads.

"Based on them, we carrying out investigations in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Chhatarpur among other places. We have also found that some of the accused presented fake ID cards during their stay at two hotels in Indore," the SSP said.

