Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi court starts hearing final arguments

A Delhi court on Monday started hearing the final arguments in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha has asked the CBI as well as the lawyers of the accused to conclude their arguments by September 30, a counsel privy to the in-camera proceedings said.

The CBI completed their arguments on Monday and the court would hear the arguments of accused on Tuesday, the lawyer said.

The court had earlier framed various charges, including criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault, against 21 people in the case.

Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case, was charged under provisions of the POCSO Act, including Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault).

The offence carries a punishment of minimum 10 years and maximum of life imprisonment



The accused include employees of his shelter home and Bihar department of social welfare officials.

They have pleaded innocence and claimed trail.

On February 7, the Supreme Court had ordered authorities to transfer the case from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Saket District Court complex in Delhi.

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

