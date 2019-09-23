Malvika claim maiden title at Maldives International

Young Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod has claimed her maiden title at the Maldives International Future Series with a stunning straight-game win over top seed Thet Htar Thuzar of Myanmar in women's singles here.

The unseeded Indian, who turned 18 recently, shocked Thet Htar Thuzar 21-13 21-11 in a 31-minute summit clash here on Sunday.

Among other Indians, top seeded Kevin Arokia Walter settled for a runners-up finish after going down 13-21 14-21 to second seeded Thai Kantawat Leelavechabutr in men's singles competition.

Indian pair of Vaibhaav and Prakash Raj, seeded second, also claimed the men's doubles title after beating Thailand's Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-16 21-15 in just 26 minutes.

