Lion Air data leak came from contractor's ex-staff, airline says

A massive data breach at Indonesian airline Lion Air that affected millions of customers was the fault of staff at a contractor in India, the airline's Malaysia subsidiary said Monday.

Malindo Air said two former employees of GoQuo accessed and stole the data at the e-commerce company's Indian office.

"The matter has been reported to the police both in Malaysia and India," the airline said in a statement.

Malindo did not provide any further details on the staffers but said that no customer payment details were leaked.

Up to 35 million people had their names, birthdays, addresses and other details stolen in the breach, the Jakarta Post reported.

Malindo said the incident was not related to server host Amazon Web Services.

An auto-reset of all customer passwords has been carried out and security experts have been brought in to review the airline's data systems, the airline added.

