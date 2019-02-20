Mamata announces Rs 5 Lakh for kin of 2 CRPF men from Bengal killed in Pulwama

Wednesday announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the two CRPF jawans from the state, who died in the terror attack.

The two jawans -- and -- were among the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir's last week. Santra was from Chakkashi Rajbangshipara village of district and Biswas hailed from Tehatta in district.

"We will also provide employment to the next of kin of the two jawans, if they ask," Banerjee told reporters at state secretariat Nabanna.

She said a meeting was held with the leaders of the Christian communities to discuss various issues and problems faced by them, including those related to education.

The meeting was also attended by

