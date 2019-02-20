JUST IN
Odisha doctors to get 3 assured promotions

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Government doctors in Odisha would now compulsorily get at least three promotions during their service period after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday approved a new Dynamic Assured Career Progression scheme for government physicians.

"As per the new provision, all the Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) cadre officers will get three assured promotions after 7, 14 and 21 years of continuous service from their entry-level," a statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office said.

So far, there was no guarantee of promotions for physicians employed by the government.

"This will encourage the members and bring about greater commitment and dedication," the statement added.

