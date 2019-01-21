Mamata 'ruined' West Bengal with politics of appeasement: Shah

Ahead of his two rallies in West Bengal, president Monday attacked Mamata Banerjee, saying she "ruined" the state with " of appeasement" and asserted his party is committed to restoring its pride.

"On my two days visit to West Bengal, I will address public meetings in Malda (on Jan 22) & Jhargram (on Jan 23). BJP, under the leadership of PM Modi, is committed to restore the pride of West Bengal, which is ruined by Mamata Didi's of appeasement," he said in a tweet.

The has previously accused the of putting hurdles in the political programmes of its top leaders, including Shah, by denying or delaying permission for holding them.

had said Banerjee was "scared" of BJP's growing popularity and that days of her government's are numbered.

Shah has claimed that his party will win at least 22 of the state's 42 seats in the It had won only two seats in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)