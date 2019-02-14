Mamata's pre-poll understanding will not work: Biman Bose

CPI(M) politburo member and Left Front chairman Thursday said the idea of pre-poll understanding as mooted by Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will not work.

He also rejected the claim of Banerjee, also West Bengal chief minister, that a common minimum programme will be set for the alliance of opposition parties.

Top opposition leaders including and Banerjee Wednesday agreed in to work together to prepare a common minimum programme.

"I want to make it clear that there will be no pre-poll understanding. There can be no common minimum programme in a pre-poll alliance," Bose told reporters.

Bose said the CPI(M) and the would try to maximise anti-BJP votes at the national level and for that purpose may get into understanding with some regional parties.

"As for West Bengal, our tactical line is that we have to maximise our votes against the BJP and the TMC in the Lok Sabha elections," said Bose.

Earlier, CPI(M) has virtually ruled out his party being part of any "mahagathbandhan".

