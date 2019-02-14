JUST IN
Pramod Chandra Mody new CBDT chief

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior bureaucrat Pramod Chandra Mody was on Thursday appointed as chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a top policy making body for income tax department, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Mody, a 1982 batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre), has been appointed in place of Sushil Chandra, who earlier Thursday appointed as an Election Commissioner ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due this summer.

Mody is at present member CBDT.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 23:30 IST

