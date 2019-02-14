INX Media case: Indrani Mukerjea likely to appear before Delhi court in March

A on Thursday said it might call Mukerjea, wife of former baron and the prime accused in the case of her daughter Sheena Bora, to appear before it in person in the first week of March for hearing on her plea to be a witness in the corruption case, in which former Union P Chidambaram is an accused.

The observation of the court came after Indrani, who appeared before the court through video-conferencing from the in Mumbai, where she is lodged in the case, told that she did not need a as she had engaged a to represent her in the case.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on February 28.

Earlier, had moved the court seeking to be an approver in the case.

She had told the court that she needed to be pardoned and as an accused, she had not engaged a to represent her before it in the case.

Taking note of the former Media director's application, the court had directed the (DLSA) to appoint a for her.

Besides and Chidambaram, the name of the former minister's son, Karti, has also cropped up in the case involving Rs 305 crore, which relates to a (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by

The (CBI) had registered an FIR in the case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as

Thereafter, the (ED) had also lodged a money-laundering case against the company's founders -- Peter and Indrani -- and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Mukerjeas are also facing trial in for allegedly conspiring to kill Sheena Bora, Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, in April 2012.

