Man arrested for bid to kill father-in-law in Maharashtra

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to kill his father-in-law over a domestic dispute in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

The accused, Habib Sultan Malik, in his 30s and a resident of Mumbra area here, married one Ibrahim Siddhi's daughter sometime back.

However, Malik's wife later lodged a complaint that her in-laws harassed her and demanded money from her, a police spokesperson said.

The woman recently left Malik's home and came back to stay at her parents' place, also in Mumbra, which angered her husband, she said.

On Tuesday, the accused and his brother intercepted Siddhi while he was out of his home for some work, and had an argument with him.

Malik, in a fit of anger, allegedly attacked Siddhi with a knife and fled along with his brother, she said.

Siddhi, who received severe injuries, was rushed to a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Malik was arrested and a search was on for his brother, the spokesperson said.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 341 (wrongful restraint), and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, she added.

