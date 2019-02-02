Divya achieves WGM norm, snatches top spot

: Indian lass Deshmukh posted two wins Saturday to snatch sole lead with seven points after the ninth round in the Velammal-AICF Women International Grand Master round-robin chess tournament here.

The girl also achieved her maiden International Master norm and WGM norm in one go, while Chennai's P Michelle Catherina (6.5) secured a nine-game WGM norm.

and (Ukraine) share the second spot at 6.5 points.

Deshmukh posted wins over WGM of and Mongolia's Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh, while achieved her WGM norm with a draw against compatriot Aakanksha Hagawane.

Divya, who needed a draw to achieve her norm, beat Olga Babiy in a hard fought game that lasted four hours and twenty minutes after 92 moves.

Results: Round 9 (Indians unless specified): Chandreyee Hajra (2) lost to (Ukr) 6.5, Michelle Catherina (6.5) drew with Aakanksha Hagawane (5), Deshmukh (7) bt (Ukr) 5, Saloni Sapale (4) drew with Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (Mongolia) 3.5, Munguntuul Batkhuyag (Mongolia) 6 drew with (Kaz) 4, V Varshini (2.5) drew with 2.

Round 8: 5.5 bt Varshini (2), Franco Valencia Angela 1.5 lost to Munguntuul Batkhuyag 5.5, 3.5 lost to Saloni Sapale (3.5), Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh 3 lost to Divya Deshmukh (6), 5 lost to (6), Aakanksha Hagawane (4.5) drew with Chandreyee Hajra (2.

