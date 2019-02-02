Iran in 'successful test' of new cruise missile on revolution anniversary

announced the "successful test" of a new with a range of over 1,350 kilometres on Saturday, coinciding with celebrations for the country's 1979 Islamic revolution.

"The test of the Hoveizeh was carried out successfully at a range of 1,200 kilometres and accurately hit the set target," Defence said, quoted on state television which broadcast footage of its launch.

"It can be ready in the shortest possible time and flies at a very low altitude," he said.

Hatami described the Hoveizeh as the "long arm of the Islamic Republic of Iran" in defending itself.

It is part of the Soumar group of cruise missile, first unveiled in 2015 with a range of 700 kilometres, according to the

The Hoveizeh unveiling was part of an arms exhibition titled "40 years of defensive achievements" held in

Friday marked the beginning of 10 days of celebrations of the Islamic revolution that ousted the pro-Western shah.

has voluntarily limited the range of its to 2,000 kilometres, sufficient to reach and Western bases in the But and its allies have accused of pursuing enhanced missile capabilities that also threaten

has "no intention of increasing the range" of its missiles, the country's Supreme secretary, Ali Shamkhani, said Tuesday.

Iran reined in most of its nuclear programme under a landmark 2015 deal with major powers but has kept up development of its

pulled out of the accord in May and reimposed sanctions against Iran, citing the missile programme among its reasons.

European governments have stuck by the accord, although some have demanded an addition to address Iran's ballistic missile programme and its intervention in regional conflicts.

Resolution 2231 adopted after the deal calls on Iran "not to undertake any activity related to ballistic designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons".

The US has repeatedly accused Iran of violating the resolution. But denies seeking any nuclear weapons capability, and insists that its missile development programme is "purely defensive" and compliant with the resolution.

Iran's space programme has also come under Western criticism, with charging that an in mid-January was cover for a bid at an intercontinental ballistic missile capability.

Iran tried unsuccessfully to put a satellite into orbit on January 15 and plans to "vigorously carry on" and make a second attempt, Shamkhani said.

Iran's newly-tested missile takes its name from a city in the southwestern province of that was devastated in the 1980-1988 against Saddam Hussein's

Several Iranian cities were battered by during the eight-year conflict in a bombing campaign dubbed the "war of the cities".

Iranian officials say Western sanctions have starved its of spare parts and replacement aircraft, limiting its operational capacity and forcing it to rely on the missile programme.

