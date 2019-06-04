Man arrested for killing wife over suspicion of illicit relationship

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Delhi's after he suspected her of having an illicit relationship, police said Tuesday.

The juvenile nephew of the accused, a resident of Puri, was also apprehended for his alleged involved in the crime, they said.

The accused, Balender Poddar, left home for his native village in Sehrsa district of five-six months ago after a fight with his wife as he suspected her of cheating on him, police said.

The man returned home from his native village on March 21 with an intension to kill her.

Poddar conspired with his nephew and closed the door of his rented residence on the first floor while his son was downstairs, a senior police said.

He did not allow his son to enter the home when he reached there and asked him to come later. When he returned afterwards, he found his mother dead, the said.

Poddar had slit her throat with a blade while his nephew held her legs. The duo then fled from the spot, he added.

Statement of two children, including the minor son, were recorded before a court and a non-bailable warrant was issued against Poddar, Vijayanta Arya, of Police (Northwest) said.

Several raids were conducted at the native place of the accused after which he was nabbed from area of northeast and his nephew was also apprehended, Arya said.

Poddar told police he suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship and wanted to kill her. He pulled rickshaw to earn his livelihood, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)