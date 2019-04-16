Burglars who targeted secluded South Delhi farmhouses arrested

Two people have been arrested for carrying out several burglaries in secluded farmhouses in South

According to the police, the accused have been identified as and

Yasin, a resident of Jahangir Puri, has a record of involvement in more than 11 cases of murder and burglary in the past.

A team of seven cops held the accused after acting on a tip-off on Monday.

Yasin confessed to committing burglary in several farmhouses in Maidangarhi and Fatehpurberi area of the city. He told the police that his nephew Chaman, and a associates and had committed burglary in several farmhouses in Maidangarhi and Fatehpurberi area of the city.

Further investigation is going on, the police informed.

