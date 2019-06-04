Massive search operation continues for missing IAF aircraft in Arunachal

A massive involving a large fleet of planes, choppers and ground force was underway on Tuesday and being used to trace an transport plane of the Indian Air Force, a day after it went missing near the thickly-forested Menchuka in

equipped with advanced sensors including C-130J, and Indian Navy's long-range maritime reconnaissance P8I were deployed besides and ALH helicopters of the to locate the missing plane, officials said.

The Russian-origin transport aircraft, with 13 people on board, went missing Monday afternoon around 33 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in for Menchuka near the border with

IAF Group Capt. said the families of all air-warriors on board the have been informed and are being regularly updated on the progress of search for the missing aircraft.

Military sources said rescuers have not received any signal from the missing plane as the device on board the aircraft may not have been functional.

Giving details about the search operation, he said ISRO's Cartosat and RISAT satellites are taking images of the area around Menchuka to help the rescuers find the plane.

"Extensive efforts are on to locate the AN-32," Banerjee said, adding Indian Navy's aircraft joined the on Tuesday.

He said search by helicopters has ceased post sunset.

"However, search by all sensors with night capability and the ground party will continue throughout the night. All possible assistance is being provided by Indian Army, Indian Navy, police and state administration," he said.

Officials said the area has thick vegetation and difficult terrain which are making the rescue operation challenging.

The IAF on Monday said the aircraft took off from Jorhat at 12.27 pm for the Menchuka advance landing ground in district in Arunachal Pradesh, and its last contact with the ground control was at 1 pm.

A total of eight aircrew and five passengers were on board the aircraft.

The is a Russian origin aircraft and the IAF currently operates a sizeable number of it. It is a twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft.

An AN-32 aircraft had crashed near a village in West Siang district of in June 2009 in which 13 defence personnel were killed.

The aircraft had crashed over the above Heyo village, about 30 km from Mechuka advance landing ground.

In July 2016, an AN-32 aircraft went missing while taking off from Chennai for with 29 people on board.

The aircraft could not be traced following weeks of massive covering 2,17,800 square nautical miles by multiple aircraft.

Months later, an IAF court of inquiry concluded that it was unlikely that the missing personnel on board the aircraft would have survived the accident.

