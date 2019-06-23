Man booked for duping real estate developer of Rs 73 lakh

A man has been booked in for allegedly a of Rs 73 lakh, police said Sunday.

The man had promised the victim of a housing complex redevelopment contract in October, 2017 but later reneged after he pocketed the money, a said.

"Documents of the redevelopment contract given by the accused to the victim turned out to be forged," he said.

A cheating case has been filed but no arrests have been made so far, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)