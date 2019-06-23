Mamata Banerjee condoles death of 14 people in Rajasthan

condoled the death of 14 people due to collapse of a during a religious programme in Rajasthan's district on Sunday.

"Saddened at the deaths after the tent collapse in Barmer, My condolences to the grieving families. Our prayers that the injured recover quickly," Banerjee said in a tweet.

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a fell on them due to strong winds and heavy rains during a religious programme in district of

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at a school ground near in Jasol area of the district. The was uprooted by strong winds, trapping the people sitting under it, police said, adding hundreds of devotees were attending the programme.

