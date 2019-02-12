Man booked for sexually harassing minor girl

A 45-year-old man has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a 14-year-old daughter of his neighbour here during an altercation, police said Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred on February 10, following which the teenager's mother approached police on February 11, a said.

An FIR was registered under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on February 11, the said.

No arrest is made so far.

Further investigation is underway.

