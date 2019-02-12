JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Centre of Excellence in Bengal for agri & horticulture by 2019

TN urges centre to allot additional 1,500 Hajj seats
Business Standard

Man booked for sexually harassing minor girl

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

A 45-year-old man has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a 14-year-old daughter of his neighbour here during an altercation, police said Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred on February 10, following which the teenager's mother approached police on February 11, a police officer said.

An FIR was registered under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on February 11, the officer said.

No arrest is made so far.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 19:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements